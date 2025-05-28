Nizharkudai OTT release: When and where to watch Devayani, Vijjith starrer Tamil family drama online

Nizharkudai is a Tamil family drama that hit the big screens on May 9, 2025. Directed by Shiva Arumugam, the movie received mixed responses, but fans appreciated the performances of the lead actors, including Devayani. Now, within a month of its release, the film is set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Nizharkudai

Nizharkudai will start streaming on Aha from May 30, 2025. The announcement on the OTT giant’s social media platform read, "She is BACK. #Nizharkudai premieres from May 30 on @ahatamil."

Check out the official announcement post of Nizharkudai's OTT release below:

Official trailer and plot of Nizharkudai

Nizharkudai follows the story of Lancy and Niranjan, a young interfaith couple aiming to settle in the US. Their daughter, Nila, suffers from a medical condition that causes seizures if she cries too much. Due to their busy schedules, the couple often leaves Nila with caretakers.

After facing issues with the first caregiver, they appoint Jyoti, a Sri Lankan refugee living in an old-age home. Jyoti quickly forms a strong emotional bond with Nila and becomes her primary caregiver. While the parents focus on their careers and visa processing, Jyoti provides constant support and affection to the child.

The story takes a dark turn when Nila goes missing. An investigation begins, led by Inspector Ilavarasu. Several suspects are introduced. Eventually, it is revealed who kidnapped the girl and what the motive behind it was.

Cast and crew of Nizharkudai

Nizharkudai is produced by Jothishiva and directed by Shiva Arumugam, who also wrote the story. The film features a talented cast including Devayani, Vijjith, Kanmani Manoharan, Rajkapoor, Vadivukkarasi, Ilavarasu, and Neelima Rani.

Himeshbala has penned the dialogues, while the music is composed by Naren Balakumar. The cinematography is handled by none other than RB Gurudev, with editing by Rolex. Vijay Anand serves as the art director, and Darshan takes on the role of creative producer.

