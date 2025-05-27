Shilpa Shetty serves unmissable style in classic black-white combo featuring cropped jacket and maxi skirt with collar

The fitness queen is back yet again, flaunting her best figure. Shilpa Shetty is known for her daring yet elegant fashion; each time she steps out, she brings her A-game. Attending an event last night (26th May), the actress channeled her bold energy in a cropped jacket and long-length skirt in the classic black-and-white combination—and it’s hot enough to raise the temperature. Want to know the details of her look? Then let’s dive right in!

Advertisement

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa Shetty, with her signature glam, wore a black-and-white outfit by Helen Anthony. The cropped jacket, giving a glimpse of her toned waist, featured a high-neck collar, full sleeves, structured shoulders, and two pockets against a black backdrop with thick white borders. The actress’s choice of a bold and fashion-forward top screamed nothing but modern drama—and we absolutely loved it.

Slaying the monochrome magic, the actress wore a black-and-white long-length skirt that sat low on her waist. The standout element of the skirt was its unique design—it started with a white shirt collar, creating an upside-down fashion statement. A golden button at the center and the fitted silhouette, which flared at the bottom, added to the drama.

Elevating the high-fashion vibe, her accessories were equally striking. She wore round golden ear cuffs that served as a true statement piece. For her hair, she opted for a sleek braid with a side-parted front, ensuring no strands fell on her face. To complement the bold theme, she finished the look with white nail polish on her lips—a daring twist that tied the entire look together.

Advertisement

What about her beauty choices? They were mind-blowing. With a radiant glow that gave her a flawless charm, she highlighted her cheekbones and added a subtle hint of blush. Her eyes captured attention with shimmery eyeshadow and precise winged eyeliner. To complete the look, she applied a nude glossy lipstick.

The OG style queen’s fashion has always been pure magic, and this time was no exception. Sticking to a monochrome black-and-white palette and styling it with minimal yet statement pieces, the actress proved that when she takes fashion seriously, everyone else sits back and takes notes.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput wears Rs 1,38,000 heels in Mumbai rains with linen outfit and we call it a brave fashion move