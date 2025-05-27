Bollywood Newswrap, May 27: Akshay Kumar defends Paresh Rawal amid legal battle, Alia Bhatt attends friend’s wedding

May 27, 2025, was quite a significant one for all the Bollywood buffs with some real social media stirring updates. In case you couldn't keep up with all the updates that made waves online, here is a curated list of top headlines to keep you in the loop.

Top 5 headlines of May 27, 2025

1. Alia Bhatt attends her friend’s wedding in Spain after Cannes 2025

After making a splash at the Cannes 2025, Alia Bhatt’s new video shows her attending a friend's wedding. In the viral video, she is seen having a gala time with her girl gang.

2. Sooraj Pancholi shares how the Jiah Khan case brought him closer to his family

While speaking with SCREEN, Sooraj Pancholi shared that his equation with his family is better now. He remembered that there was a point where they couldn’t make eye contact with each other. However, the difficult experience became a turning point for his family, bringing them much closer than they had been before.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur leaves his house after female intruder enters illegally

After a female intruder entered his home, Aditya Roy Kapur left his residence. On the other hand, a Hindustan Times report revealed that Khar police has launched an investigation, after which a case was filed against the woman under Section 331(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespassing.

4. Akshay Kumar reacts to Paresh Rawal’s exit from Housefull 5

At the trailer launch of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar defended Paresh Rawal amid their legal battle. He emphasized that he has worked with him for the last 35 years and that they’re ‘very good friends.’ "Whatever has happened is a serious matter and it will be handled by the court. So I don't think I will speak about this," he said.

5. Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Uttekar in talks with Shraddha Kapoor for their next

After their successful collaboration on Chhaava, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Uttekar are in talks with Shraddha Kapoor for their next. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the director and actress discussed a script, which Shraddha loved and principally agreed on. If everything goes well, she will spearhead Utekar’s next directorial.

