RM wins Favorite K-Pop Artist at American Music Awards 2025, joins BTS and PSY as only K-pop acts ever honored at show

RM, the leader of BTS, has achieved a historic milestone by winning the Favorite K-Pop Artist award at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs). This remarkable win not only highlights his influence as a soloist but also sets a new record in K-pop history. RM becomes the first Korean solo artist to earn an AMA award as both a group member and an individual performer. He now joins BTS and PSY as the only K-pop acts to ever win at the prestigious U.S.-based awards show.

Advertisement

Favorite K-Pop Artist nominees

The Favorite K-Pop Artist category at this year’s AMAs featured some of the most celebrated names in the genre. The nominees list included ATEEZ, Jimin, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Stray Kids, and RM himself. Despite the tough competition, RM emerged as the winner, securing his place as a standout figure in global music. His unique artistry, thoughtful lyricism, and genre-crossing solo work have earned widespread love.

From group glory to solo recognition

This isn’t RM’s first time stepping onto the AMA winners' podium. In 2022, BTS as a group received the same award category. However, this year marks a turning point. With this individual win, RM has now become a dual AMA awardee: once with BTS and now on his own. This dual recognition distinguishes him as a rare and influential force in the K-pop landscape, carving out a path that very few have walked.

Fans worldwide celebrate amid RM’s absence

Advertisement

While RM is currently completing his mandatory military service, his fans have not let the moment go unnoticed. Social media platforms have been flooded with heartfelt messages and celebratory posts. ARMYs are expressing their excitement and pride over the historic win.

Many fans have also noted how meaningful this moment is, as RM is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025. The award has become a symbolic gift during his time away, reassuring supporters that his influence remains strong even in his absence.

As more idols explore solo careers, RM’s AMA win may open doors for future recognition of K-pop soloists in international music spaces. With his discharge date nearing and anticipation building around his next artistic move, fans can only expect greater things ahead.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM takes home 4 wins for LOST and Megan Thee Stallion’s Neva Play at Shark Music Video Awards