Run BTS 2023 Special Episode Mini Field Day Teaser: BTS addresses ISAC absence, battles it out in field
Said to be the last episode with all seven BTS members ahead of Jin’s military enlistment, here’s what the upcoming Run BTS edition will look like.
A bittersweet moment awaits the fans of BTS as the teaser for an upcoming ‘Run BTS’ episode was shared on February 7. Titled, ‘Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day’, it is expected to be the last full group ‘Run BTS’ episode until at least 2025 when the group plans on reconvening. That is because one by one all members will be enlisting for their mandatory military service and it is likely that this will be the last episode with member Jin before whose enlistment it was shot, as revealed in the previous episode.
Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day
Just as the name suggests, the seven members of BTS are set to on a field day trip. The teaser suggests multiple games will be played between them. Be it a weightlifting competition with a twist or a fight with balloons used as swords, the fun elements in the upcoming episode seem to be endless. “A drama without script”, says SUGA as the members can be seen slipping on a slide while playing what appears to be futsal.
BTS on ISAC
The teaser starts with SUGA saying, “Since we don’t do ISAC personally…” which moves on to play the rest of the clip with a lot of laughter in store. While we do not what he will be saying completely, a brief mention of the popular idol sports meet that BTS has stopped attending raised eyebrows. Rumours about them breaking a rule by taking a selfie and more have floated around the internet for quite some time now, however, neither sides have addressed the reason for the septet’s absence from the MBC event.
Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) is a TV program which brings together celebrities, especially in the K-pop field to compete in games and has been a prime medium of entertainment and multi-celeb interactions over the years. BTS previously participated in the show, displaying their prowess in track and speed as well as wrestling matches.
‘Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day Part 1’ airs on February 14. Are you excited to watch the BTS members battle it out in the field?
