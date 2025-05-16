Best places to visit in BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's birthplaces in South Korea

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, has captivated audiences worldwide with their iconic music and performances. Comprising seven talented members—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—the group has roots in various parts of South Korea.

As fans eagerly anticipate their reunion in June, following the discharge of Jungkook, Jimin, RM, V, and SUGA from mandatory military service and the group's 12th debut anniversary, it's a good time to explore the hometowns of these artists. Each city offers unique cultural experiences and attractions that reflect the diverse backgrounds of the BTS members.

1. Busan – Birthplace of Jungkook and Jimin

Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant markets, and rich cultural heritage.

Jagalchi Market: As the largest seafood market in South Korea, Jagalchi Market offers a plethora of fresh seafood options. Visitors can sample various delicacies and experience the bustling atmosphere of this iconic market.

Gamcheon Culture Village: Often referred to as the "Machu Picchu of Busan," this colorful village is renowned for its artistic installations, murals, and labyrinthine alleyways. It's a haven for photographers and art enthusiasts.

Gwangalli Beach: This crescent-shaped beach is famous for its fine sand and the stunning view of the Gwangan Bridge. It's a perfect spot for relaxation and enjoying the coastal scenery.

2. Daegu – Birthplace of V and SUGA

Daegu, a city known for its fashion and textile industry, offers a blend of traditional markets and modern attractions.

Seomun Market: One of the oldest and largest traditional markets in South Korea, Seomun Market is a hub for textiles, crafts, and street food. It's a great place to experience local culture and cuisine.

Duryu Park: This expansive park features walking trails, sports facilities, and the Daegu Tower, offering panoramic views of the city. It's a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

3. Ilsan – Birthplace of RM

Ilsan, a district in Goyang city, is known for its modern urban planning and cultural sites.

Lake Park (Ilsan Lake Park): One of the largest man-made lakes in Asia, this park offers scenic walking paths, gardens, and recreational facilities. It's a peaceful retreat within the city.

KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center): As a major convention and exhibition center, KINTEX hosts various events, including concerts, exhibitions, and conventions, reflecting the dynamic cultural scene of Ilsan.

4. Gwangju – Birthplace of J-Hope

Gwangju is a city with a rich history and a strong emphasis on arts and democracy.

Gwangju Biennale: This contemporary art exhibition showcases works from artists worldwide, emphasizing Gwangju's commitment to the arts.

May 18th National Cemetery: A solemn site commemorating the Gwangju Uprising, it's a place of reflection and understanding of South Korea's democratic movements.

5. Anyang – Birthplace of Jin

Anyang is a vibrant city that blends natural beauty with cultural landmarks.

Anyang Art Park: This park is renowned for its contemporary art installations set against a backdrop of lush greenery. Visitors can enjoy a fusion of nature and art as they explore the various sculptures and exhibits.

Sammaksa Temple: A historic Buddhist temple nestled in the mountains, Sammaksa offers serene landscapes and a glimpse into traditional Korean architecture and spirituality.

Pyeongchon Central Park: A spacious urban park featuring walking trails, sports facilities, and seasonal flower gardens, making it a popular spot for relaxation and community events.

Anyang 1st Street: The city's bustling commercial hub, offering a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

As June approaches, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the reunion of BTS. With Jungkook, Jimin, RM, V, and SUGA completing their mandatory military service, the group is set to embark on new group activities. Exploring the birthplaces of each member offers fans a deeper connection to the band's roots and the diverse cultural tapestry of South Korea.

Whether you're an ARMY or a traveler seeking to experience South Korea's rich culture, these cities provide a unique journey through the landscapes that shaped the members of BTS.

