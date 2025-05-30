Keneesha Francis says ‘this is love’ as she enjoys time with wildlife amid Ravi Mohan-Aarti’s divorce

Keneesha Francis faced hatred and scrutiny ever since actor Ravi Mohan announced his separation from his wife Aarti Ravi. Rumors about the artist’s alleged relationship with the Parasakthi star led many to tag her as a home breaker. The singer has already issued a cease-and-desist notice against social media users who have threatened and accused her baselessly on social media.

Keneesha Francis takes a break amid Ravi Mohan’s divorce proceedings with Aarti

Taking to her Instagram account, Keneesha Francis dropped two pictures of herself from what seems to be her recent trip to an undisclosed location. The artist could be seen enjoying herself by a waterfall, accompanied by a dog by her side.

In yet another picture, she was seen taking a dip at the waterfall along with an elephant by her side. She captioned her post as “So this is love.. mhmm.. this is love)”

Ravi Mohan reacts to Keneesha’s cryptic social media post

In one of her previous posts, Keneesha Francis shared a cryptic video of herself, in which she revealed that she had made a magical potion. As the clip progressed, she revealed that adding qualities like love, kindness, appreciation, and no judgments are essential among people.

While the video was largely appreciated by her fans and friends, it was Ravi Mohan who penned a comment under it. Agreeing with Keneesha’s words, he wrote “Its the need of the hour.”

Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi ordered to delete public posts against one another by court

Coming back to Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s divorce battle, it seems to be something completely opposite of amicable. The couple has been issuing public statements against each other, which has garnered all the attention across the internet.

Recently, an order by the Madras High Court directed the two parties to refrain from making any public statements against each other on social media and to address their grievances there.

Moreover, they were even told to delete all such posts from social media, which they have obliged to do.

