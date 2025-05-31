2026 Box Office Release Calendar RJ Mahvash Yuzvendra Chahal Homebound Pratik Shah Abhinav Singh Drishyam 3 Release Date Ahaan Panday Housefull 5 Vicky Kaushal Saif Ali Khan Kiara Advani Kusha Kapila

Mahesh Babu drops emotional birthday note on his father Krishna’s birthday: ‘Always guided by your light’

Mahesh Babu is the son of veteran actor Krishna, an iconic figure of Telugu cinema. He passed away in 2022.

By Srijony Das
Published on May 31, 2025  |  11:25 AM IST |  20K
Mahesh Babu drops emotional birthday note on his father Krishna’s birthday: ‘Always guided by your light’
Mahesh Babu drops emotional birthday note on his father Krishna’s birthday: ‘Always guided by your light’ (PC: Namrata Shirodkar IG, IMDb)

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his father and legendary actor, the late Krishna’s 82nd birth anniversary on May 31, 2025. The latter has left behind an irreplaceable mark in the Telugu film industry and his life and work are cherished by people even today. The Guntur Kaaram actor now dropped a loving note in memory of his father.

Mahesh Babu wishes his late father Krishna a happy birthday with an emotional note

Taking to his Instagram stories, Mahesh Babu dropped a picture of his late father, Krishna, from his younger days. Along with it, he penned a note expressing love and affection for his dad on his birthday.

He wrote, “Always guided by your light. Happy birthday, Nanna! Thinking of you today and every day.”

Mahesh

Namrata Shirodkar drops birthday wish for her ‘Mammaiya Garu’ 

Namrata Shirodkar also dropped a birthday wish for her father-in-law. She posted a picture of the veteran star on her Instagram stories and penned a special note.

The former actress wrote, “Your kindness, strength and wisdom continue to guide us every day. Forever in our hearts. Happy birthday, Mammaiya Garu.”

Namrata

Sitara Ghattamaneni drops a throwback picture with her grandfather, Krishna

Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, also penned a beautiful birthday wish for her grandfather, Krishna. She dropped an old throwback picture with him on her IG stories. 

Atop it, she wrote, “Forever in our hearts.”

Sitara

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Coming back to the Okkadu actor, he is currently busy shooting for his next mega project, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Credits: Mahesh Babu IG
