Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she overcame lowest phase of her life: 'Moving and…’

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the rising stars at the moment. The diva has been pulling off one successful hit film after the other and has established herself as a pan-India star. During a recent Q&A session with her fans, the diva opened up about how she sailed up from the lowest point in her life.

Advertisement

Fan asks Rashmika to reveal her mantra behind rising from the lows of life

Recently, a fan of Rashmika Mandanna took to the X account and asked her a question about what she does in order to come out of the deepest lows of her career.

Tagging the Dear Comrade actress, the fan penned, “What do you do when you hit the lowest phase of your life...how to deal with everything going wrong???

Not willing to live... just feeling worthless. Suggestions, please.”



Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she escaped from lowest phase of life

Soon after, Rashmika Mandanna responded to her fan and shared how she herself had gotten out of some of the worst situations of her life. The starlet emphasized the need for faith in oneself to be of utmost importance.

Moreover, the actress also highlighted the importance of surrounding oneself with people who are trustworthy and being proud of herself.

Advertisement

In her words, “You just breathe, surround yourself with people you trust-have faith that this day will pass—and you do the same thing tomorrow and dayafter and before you know it, you’ll see that you are feeling better-and you’ll be so proud of yourself for going and growing through it.”

Did Rashmika Mandanna soft launch BF Vijay Deverakonda with the latest post?

A few days back, Rashmika Mandanna dropped some pictures of herself clad in a beautiful saree. She captioned the post as “These pictures have all of my favourites.. The colour, the vibe, the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer and the everything and everything in this photo is irreplaceable to me.”

Within no time, the comment section of her post buzzed with speculations of fans, who guessed that the diva’s pictures were taken at her rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda’s home.

Advertisement

They also deduced that the pictures were also, in fact, taken by the Kingdom actor, while some even remarked that her saree was gifted by Vijay’s mom.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Sreeleela getting married soon? Here’s the truth behind her VIRAL haldi pictures