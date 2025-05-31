Throwback: When Sobhita Dhulipala confessed she looks forward to embracing motherhood

Sobhita Dhulipala has made a distinct mark in films and her effortless charm has left many awestruck. The actress was recently in the news after she tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya. The actress has turned a year older today and is celebrating her 33rd birthday. On this special occasion, here’s a throwback to one of her candid remarks on embracing motherhood.

When Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about her plans of embracing motherhood

In a previous interview with ABP News, Sobhita Dhulipala revealed that the only thing she looks forward to experiencing in her life is embracing motherhood.

She added, “From life, what do I seek? To be honest, I think the experience I look forward to is motherhood, whenever that happens. I feel it would be amazing.”

Sobhita Dhulipala commented on balancing between work and motherhood

Moving on in the same interview, the actress also shared her insights on the possibility of her balancing work and motherhood at the same time.

To this, she expressed, “We don’t pick between taking care of our parents and going for a job. So I feel my role as a daughter and my role as a sister, my role at work as a professional and my role as a wife will work in parallel.”

Sobhita Dhulipala buzzed pregnancy murmurs

Back during her appearance at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, the diva got dressed up in a beautiful saree. However, it made fans quickly deduce if the star wife was expecting her first child with Naga Chaitanya, which she chose to hide with her choice of attire.

Later on, an insider close to the couple debunked such baseless claims. They stated that Sobhita wore anti-fit clothing and not maternity.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got papped at Hyderabad airport together

Back on May 25, Chay and Sobhita were spotted making a rare appearance together at the Hyderabad airport. Complimenting each other in stylish outfits, the duo walked beside one another.

For the uninitiated, Sobhita was last seen in the 2023-released Hindi series The Night Manager.

