Fact Check: Is Sreeleela getting married soon? Here’s the truth behind her VIRAL haldi pictures

Sreeleela seems to be riding high on her work front since she has several projects queued up ahead. The actress is also a part of the much-hyped and yet untitled film with Kartik Aaryan. And now, the diva is back in the buzz with her viral pictures on social media.

Is Sreeleela getting married soon?

Recently, the Pushpa 2 actress dropped some pictures of herself on her Instagram stories. The first picture showed her dressed traditionally in a blue lehenga while flaunting a big sindoor bindi on her forehead. She seemed cheerful as she posed with her friend.

In the next post, Sreeleela shared a bunch of photos wherein she was seen dressed in a lilac suit while her family members applied haldi on her face. The actress’ family members were even seen carrying a plate full of turmeric, paan leaves and kumkum.

All these photos seem to have intrigued her fans as they speculate if she was getting married. It made people wonder if these were her pre-wedding festivities.

Truth behind Sreeleela’s viral haldi pictures

However, there is no truth to the buzz of her upcoming wedding or engagement. As per reports, Sreeleela’s family, in fact, celebrated her birthday according to the tithi or traditional calendar.

While her birthday is on June 14, 2001, reports on social media clarify that this ceremony was conducted by her mother, and several people from the industry were also invited to take part in it.

Sreeleela’s relationship rumors with Kartik Aaryan

Lately, rumors have been rife about Sreeleela’s alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The duo will be sharing the screen space in their upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu.

However, despite the speculations, the two have not commented on the matter and it seems purely conjecture at the moment.

