Kamal Haasan appeals to slash ticket prices in Tamil Nadu ahead of Thug Life’s release

Kamal Haasan seems to be leaving no stone unturned ahead of the release of his film Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action drama has justified all the hype among fans and across social media. And now the senior Tamil actor has taken a surprising step ahead of the big theatrical launch of his film.

Kamal Haasan appeals for reduced ticket prices in Tamil Nadu

After an appeal made by Kamal Haasan regarding the high ticket prices for theaters in Tamil Nadu, the state government has now slashed the LBET (Local Bodies Entertainment Tax) from 8.6 percent to 4.

This order will be applied way ahead of Thug Life’s theatrical release and so the action thriller might face the expected impact of this move. More footfall of audiences will be marked in the theaters now.

Why did Kamal Haasan appeal for a reduction of ticket prices?

Kamal Haasan pleaded for the reduction of heavy taxes and thereby the cost of theater tickets, owing to the financial struggles faced by the Tamil film industry in recent times, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fact that the change was brought about right ahead of Thug Life’s release indicates the chances of it bringing better luck for the film’s first impression among audiences.

More about Thug Life

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan collaborated for the second time after their film Nayakan back in the day.

Actors like Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and more are a part of the movie.

Thug Life has a total run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes and has only a few cuss words dropped by the CBFC.

The storyline of the film revolves around Sakthivel, who is presumed dead. However, he makes an astonishing comeback, with vengeance against his brother and foster son, who were responsible for planning to murder him in the first place.

