Vishnu Manchu alleges brother Manoj is behind Kannappa’s hard disk theft

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is slated to release on June 27, 2025. Ahead of release, the film made headlines after its hard drive had gone missing; now, the lead actor himself has implied that his brother Manoj is behind it.

In his interaction with the press in Chennai for the film’s promotion, the actor was asked about the missing hard disk. While answering the same, he requested the media not to investigate much into the matter.

Vishnu said, “When the VFX-related hard disk was sent from Mumbai, it reached my father Mohan Babu's residence in Film Nagar. It's the norm. We are three siblings, and all our packages arrive there, and our respective managers would go collect them. Similarly, the hard disk arrived at our dad's residence. It was handed over to Raghu and Charitha, and they have been missing since then.”

Highlighting how his family is in a problematic situation, the actor added, “You all know what happened within our family. We tried to reach Manoj through our friends, but to no avail. We don't know if they stole it or acted upon someone's orders. It was after these attempts that we filed a police complaint.”

Addressing the risk of the footage being leaked, Vishnu underlined that there’s a 99% chance they won’t be able to crack the password. However, if they do, he hopes the audience will refrain from watching it.

For those unaware, Vishnu Manchu and his brother Manoj Manchu have a supposed animosity after the latter had a fallout with their father and veteran actor Mohan Babu.

Talking about the film, Kannappa is a fantasy movie based on the legend of Kannappa from Hindu mythology. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film features Vishnu in the title role with a supporting cast of actors like Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, and more in key roles.

Apart from them, the film features cameos of stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

