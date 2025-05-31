‘Happy birthday my lady’: Naga Chaitanya shares selfie with wife Sobhita Dhulipala as she turns 33
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024.
Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her 33rd birthday on May 31, 2025. The actress, who has won hearts with her work in both South cinema and Bollywood, has been in the news since tying the knot with Naga Chaitanya. As she celebrates her first birthday post-marriage, the diva receives a special wish from her husband.
Naga Chaitanya has a message for his lady Sobhita Dhulipala on her birthday
Taking to Instagram, Chay shared an unseen picture with Sobhita, likely from one of their vacations together. The couple is seen leaning in for a selfie against a stunning backdrop of sand sculptures.
Wishing his wife on her birthday, the Thandel actor wrote, “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad.”
Chay and Sobhita were recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport together
Just a few days ago, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya were spotted together at Hyderabad airport. The duo, traveling together, served stunning fashion goals in cool outfits.
While the Akkineni star wore a casual white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and trousers, the Night Manager actress looked stunning in a pink crop top paired with a beige shrug and denim.
Sobhita Dhulipala’s VIRAL pregnancy buzz
Back in May 2025, Sobhita and Chaitanya jointly attended the WAVES Summit in Mumbai. The actress’s choice of a glittery saree for the event made headlines, with many speculating that she might be expecting her first child with the Thandel actor.
However, the viral rumor was quickly put to rest when a source close to the couple dismissed it as baseless, clarifying that she was wearing loose-fitting clothing, not maternity wear.
Chay-Sobhita’s work front
On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the popular Hindi thriller series The Night Manager, starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.
Naga Chaitanya, meanwhile, was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel. He is currently preparing for his upcoming project, NC24, directed by Kartik Dandu.
ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan appeals to slash ticket prices in Tamil Nadu ahead of Thug Life’s release