PIC: Nagarjuna Akkineni and wife Amala give Telangana CM Revanth Reddy first invite to son Akhil’s wedding

Akhil Akkineni is all set to tie the wedding knot with Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025. As the wedding date inches closer, the actor’s parents, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni, gave the first invitation to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Along with Nagarjuna and his wife, Zainab’s parents were also present at the meeting with the chief minister, appearing together in a photo as well.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy receives first invite to Akhil-Zainab wedding

For those unaware, Akhil Akkineni and his beloved Zainab Ravdjee had been in a relationship for some time and made it official with their engagement announcement back in November 2024.

As the reports of their wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now, it was said that the families were organizing the event in a discreet fashion. With Nagarjuna and Amala inviting the Telangana CM, the wedding bells are soon to ring for sure.

Moving ahead, rumors suggest that the wedding will be taking place in a grand manner at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which is where his elder brother Naga Chaitanya’s wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala also took place.

Additionally, there are speculations of celebratory events taking place in Rajasthan, but the same hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Talking about Akhil’s soon-to-be wife, Zainab Ravdjee is an artist known for her painting works. She is the daughter of prominent industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. The couple met a few years ago, which further transitioned into a relationship and was kept private for a while.

Coming to Akhil Akkineni’s work front, the actor was last seen in an acting role in the film Agent. The 2023 spy actioner featured the tale of an aspiring youngster who wants to work in RAW under his idol.

The movie, which recently surfaced on SonyLIV for streaming, was a box office failure, which even prompted Anil Sunkara and Akhil to apologize to the audience, accepting that they started production on the film without a bound script.

Following 2 years after its release, Akhil had recently announced his next movie, Lenin. The upcoming film is expected to be an action venture with Sreeleela as the female lead.

