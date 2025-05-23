'Homewrecker': Ravi Mohan's rumored GF Kenishaa Francis receives death threats amid his divorce battle with Aarti Ravi

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s divorce battle has been making headlines lately. While netizens closely follow their personal lives, Kenishaa Francis has come under intense scrutiny. After Aarti seemingly accused her of bringing "darkness" into her life, social media users began labeling the singer a "homewrecker."

Kenishaa even started receiving death threats, prompting her to share her ordeal through Instagram stories. The singer expressed that many don’t know her truth or pain and just make harsh comments. She further apologized if people’s assumptions about her caused hurt.

Kenishaa hoped for forgiveness and asked for some time. She said the truth will come out soon and requested a moment to breathe without hate.

Kenishaa reveals facing online hate

Kenishaa stated she won’t turn off her comments or run away as she has nothing to hide. She said people have the right to question her but urged them to do so directly. The singer spoke out against online hate, abuse, and threats. She also condemned body shaming, misogyny, and false claims.

She wrote, "Have any of you even thought about what I'm going through with your curses, body shaming, abuses, misogyny, falsifying facts and death threats? You speak of Karma to hurt me. I don't even wanna see what happens to each of you - WHEN THE TRUTH COMES OUT LEGITIMATELY AND LEGALLY."

Kenishaa said she is surrendering all those spreading hate to the divine. She named deities and spiritual guides like Lord Shiva, Jesus, Sai Baba, and others. She prayed for strength and asked them to hear her plea and let her truth be spoken through them.

About Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan's divorce battle

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi appeared at the Chennai Family Welfare Court on May 21 for their ongoing divorce case. According to One India Tamil, the next hearing is set for June 12, 2025. Aarti reportedly filed a petition seeking Rs 40 lakh per month as maintenance.

Earlier, the Ponniyin Selvan actor had initiated the divorce. The case was then taken to the Mediation and Reconciliation Center. After three cooperative sessions, the matter returned to court. Legal proceedings will now continue at the next hearing.

