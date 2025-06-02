Squid Game 3: Is Lee Jung Jae final player standing? Netflix hints at Lee Jin Wook’s return and fan theories come alive

Squid Game enthusiasts, buckle up for an electrifying experience! The gripping survival show's third and final season is just around the corner. With the official trailer revealed at TUDUM 2025 on June 1, and the subsequent release of captivating stills the next day, the show's creators provided a glimpse into the intense games, heart-wrenching moments, and shocking plot twists, almost confirming two of the biggest fan theories.

Did Squid Game 3 fan theories get real?

In Squid Game 3, fans can expect more bloodshed, brutality, and emotionally charged moments that will leave them breathless. As the series hurtled towards its season finale, the newly unveiled spoiler stills of the drama drew attention. They seemed to provide major updates regarding the fate of two pivotal characters of the thrilling show. One is regarding the winner of the show and the other includes the return of season 2 characters.

Is Song Gi Hun the final player of Squid Game 3?

The protagonist, Song Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae) will likely be the last-standing player, implying that he will be the only contestant to be alive and also the winner of the game show. The idea stems from Squid Game 3's recently dropped stills, that showcases player 456 having a meal, probably with Front Man Lee Byung Hun, disguised as player 132.

Both of them are suited, instead of donning the green contestant outfits. It might either mean Song Gi Hun won the show or he is one of the players who qualified for the last game. In Squid Game season 1, we saw the players of the final game receiving a lavish meal, being all dressed up, before their final game. The season finale update might be a repetition of the same.

Is Lee Jin Wook alive and part of Squid Game 3?

Beloved character Park Gyeong Seok (Player 246), played by Lee Jin Wook, was shot by a pink guard while he was out revolting against the game creators with Song Gi Hun. Although, he fell down after seemingly being killed, his dead body wasn't shown. The recently dropped stills feature him with his back against the wall, looking threatened by a pink guard. Unless it's a flashback pic, it confirms the character's survival.

