Squid Game 3: Is Lee Jin Wook's character Player 246 alive? Major hint spotted ahead of June release

Squid Game's final season is set to premiere next month with returning stars Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun. Recently, on May 6, Netflix dropped the trailer of the sequel, which has sparked intense curiosity regarding the survivors of the intense, fatal game show. It also potentially shed light on a major cliffhanger from the previous season regarding a key character's fate and whether or not he is part of season 3.

Squid Game is a South Korean thriller series about a secret contest where cash-strapped individuals compete in a series of children's games, with the lone winner taking home a massive cash prize. But what about the losers? They are eliminated (killed). In season 2 of the show, one of the most beloved characters, Lee Jin Wook's Park Gyeong Seok, who participated in the deadly game as Player 246, was shot by a pink guard while he was out revolting against the game creators with the lead, Lee Jung Jae's Song Gi Hun.

Although he was shown falling down after seemingly being killed, his dead body wasn't shown, leading to speculations that he might have survived. The recently dropped trailer hints at the same. In the video clip, a man is shown being scanned by one of the masked workers. Though only the lower part of his side face, including the nose and lips, is visible, it kind of looks like Player 246. Numerous fans on TikTok shared their prediction that it was indeed him and expressed happiness at him being alive.

To find out what happened to his character, watch Squid Game Season 3 on Netflix on June 27. Among some of the fan theories regarding Player 246, one of the most common ones is that he might be returning as a pink guard in season 3. He might be forced to switch sides to be able to get out of there and save his sick daughter (his reason for joining the games as a player previously). Note: all these are just speculations; the showmakers haven't spoiled anything yet.

