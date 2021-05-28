Would you be TXT Yeonjun's ideal type?

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out if you'd be Yeonjun's ideal type!

It is Tomorrow x Together's grand comeback in 3 days and we are stoked! The talented Gen 4 group will be releasing their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on May 31 at 6 pm KST and by the looks of it, it already looks like a winner! One of our favourite Gen 4 idols is Tomorrow x Together's Yeonjun.

Yeonjun was the first member of Tomorrow x Together to be unveiled and he did not disappoint. Great looking, charming with an impeccable smile, the boy was well on his way in conquering fans' hearts. Fans believe Yeonjun is a complete package of great visuals, amazing dance and rap talent, loads of charisma, humility and style! But have you wondered if you are fit to be Yeonjun's ideal type? Well, answer a few simple questions and we will reveal if you can be just 'good friends' with Yeonjun or this could be the start of something new. Take the quiz now!

You can take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, TXT is gearing up for a live broadcast show where they’ll be having a fun time with MOAs! The show is titled TOMORROW X TOGETHER COMEBACK SHOW ‘FREEZE’ and is scheduled to broadcast live via Mnet and M2 digital channels. As it’s a comeback show, the special broadcast will be held two hours after the album is released, giving fans enough time to bask in the feelings expressed through the songs and music video.

