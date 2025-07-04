Who is Namit Malhotra? Producer of India’s most expensive film Ramayana, started in garage and ended up with 8 Oscars

The moment for which every Bollywood fan was waiting arrived on July 3. The announcement video of Ramayana was released, and it has gotten everyone speechless. Be it Ranbir Kapoor’s first glimpse as Ram or Yash’s look as Raavan, everything was beyond imagination. But apart from the director Nitesh Tiwari and the actors, there is one name associated with the film that is making headlines, and that is Namit Malhotra—the producer of the film and the VFX powerhouse.

Namit Malhotra’s Family Background

Namit Malhotra was born on April 2, 1976, in Mumbai. He is the eldest son of Bollywood producer Naresh Malhotra, who was a well-known producer known for projects like Amitabh Bachchan’s Shahenshah. His father also ran a film-equipment rental business and gave birth to India’s digital audio studios. Namit was the grandson of popular cinematographer M.N. Malhotra, who had worked on films like Jhansi Ki Rani (1953).

Namit Malhotra’s Early Career

Who would believe that someone who is the CEO of a company as big as DNEG currently must have started from a garage? But that is the truth. The mastermind behind Ramayana started a video workshop in his father’s garage in 1995. That venture focused on TV shows, ads, music videos and post-production for Chanel V.

In 1997, after gaining hold in the industry, he merged his small company with his father’s rental business to form Prime Focus. This pioneered digital intermediate and motion-control in India and was listed publicly in 2006, with the son becoming the MD & CEO.

Namit Malhotra’s Global Expansion

After becoming a successful name in the Indian markets, Namit Malhotra went global. He launched Prime Focus World, acquiring studios in London, New York, LA and Vancouver. This company then went on to lead stereo conversions for major Hollywood films like Harry Potter, Star Wars, Transformers, etc.

Namit Malhotra Became the CEO of DNEG

In July 2014, Namit Malhotra merged Prime Focus World with a London-based company, DNEG, that had won Oscars for Interstellar and Inception. He then took over as the CEO of the company and marked the studio’s growth from 700 to over 8000 employees. DNEG has made its mark by winning more Oscars for films like Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, Tenet, Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Namit Malhotra’s Film Production Credits

He worked on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra Part One and The Garfield Movie as a producer. As an Executive producer, his film credits include The Hurricane Heist, Horizon Line, Those About to Die, Rally Road racers and The Sickhouse.

Involvement in Ramayana

Namit Malhotra is co-producing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana parts 1 & 2. The budget of the film is said to be as huge as Rs 835 crore, with part 1 of the film slated for a Diwali 2026 release. Part 2 of Ramayana will hit the screens on Diwali 2027.

