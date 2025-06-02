BTS gears up for June 2025 reunion: Here’s when RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook get discharged from military

The month of June 2025 has kicked off with a wave of anticipation and celebration for K-pop fans around the globe. After over a year of patience and support, BTS' loyal fandom, ARMY, is finally preparing to welcome back the full group.

With two members already discharged and five more nearing the end of their military service, BTS is inching closer to a complete reunion. It is going to be one of the most talked-about events in the K-pop world this year.

Jin and J-Hope already back in action

The military enlistment process for BTS began in earnest when Jin, the group’s eldest member, joined the army in December 2022. He officially completed his duties on June 12, 2024, becoming the first member to return to civilian life. Since his discharge, Jin has gradually reentered the spotlight. He has been appearing in variety programs and reconnecting with fans through social media and albums.

Following closely behind, J-Hope concluded his military service on October 17, 2024. Known for his energetic performances and upbeat personality, J-Hope wasted no time in reigniting his solo career. Post-discharge, he released new music and even launched a solo tour.

Countdown begins for the remaining members

As of June 2025, the remaining five members (RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA) are all expected to complete their service within the month. Notably, HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC have not issued official statements confirming the exact dates. However, enlistment records and standard service durations allow fans to predict their projected discharge timelines:

RM (Leader, Rapper): Enlisted on December 11, 2023. Estimated discharge date: June 10, 2025.

Enlisted on December 11, 2023. Estimated discharge date: June 10, 2025. V (Vocalist): Enlisted on the same day as RM and also expected to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

Enlisted on the same day as RM and also expected to be discharged on June 10, 2025. Jimin (Vocalist/Dancer): Enlisted on December 12, 2023. Likely discharge: June 11, 2025.

Enlisted on December 12, 2023. Likely discharge: June 11, 2025. Jungkook (Vocalist/Maknae): Enlisted with Jimin and is expected to be discharged alongside him on June 11, 2025.

Enlisted with Jimin and is expected to be discharged alongside him on June 11, 2025. SUGA (Rapper/Producer): Began serving as a public service worker on September 22, 2023, due to a shoulder injury. His discharge is anticipated on June 21, 2025

These estimates, although not officially confirmed, have already sparked a wave of celebration among ARMYs.

What’s next for BTS?

The near discharge of all seven members sets the stage for a powerful comeback. BTS is known for their tightly choreographed performances, genre-defying music, and socially conscious lyrics. They have been missed in the music scene as a unit.

Fans are now speculating on what's in store once the group reconvenes. A new album, a possible world tour, and more surprise content are expected. Moreover, the timing aligns perfectly with BTS' 12th debut anniversary, which is celebrated on June 13. The possibility of a special event or digital release to commemorate this day only adds to the mounting excitement.

