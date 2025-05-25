Weekly Top Korean News: The Judge from Hell 2 confirmed, BTS' Jungkook-Jimin fly to Japan, Kim Soo Hyun's Knock-Off update, more

This week in Korean entertainment: The Judge from Hell Season 2 is officially confirmed, while BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin were spotted heading to Japan sparking major speculation. Meanwhile, Disney breaks its silence on the delay of Kim Soo Hyun’s Knock-Off amid controversy. Emotional Oranges clears up rumors about a collab with NewJeans’ Danielle, while fresh reports challenge Kim Sae Ron’s relationship timeline. Dive in to get all the latest updates and inside details from Korea’s hottest stories!

The Judge from Hell Season 2 officially confirmed

The dark fantasy drama The Judge from Hell is officially returning for Season 2, as confirmed by the showrunner and Studio S' CCO on May 23. The announcement came during the New York Festivals Storytellers Gala 2025, where the drama also won a bronze award. The CCO’s parting words hinted at more justice from Hell, teasing the plot’s continuation.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Kang Bit Na (Park Shin Hye) possibly choosing between humanity and her role in Hell. The next season may explore her path as Bael’s heir, enforcing justice between realms. Fans are still yearning for her romance with Han Da On (Kim Jae Young) that never fully bloomed. They are buzzing with excitement over the unexpected but highly welcomed return.

BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin spotted heading to Japan; what could they be up to?

On May 24, BTS fans were thrown into a frenzy after reports surfaced of Jungkook being spotted at Gimpo Airport on his way to Japan. Dressed casually in a hoodie and cap, the idol was barely recognizable, but fans were quick to identify him. This comes just a day after Jimin was also reportedly seen at the same airport, also en route to Japan.

The back-to-back sightings have sparked a wave of speculation among ARMY. With BTS’ FESTA approaching and members nearing military discharge, fans wonder if a surprise project is in the works. Whether it’s a secret schedule or a short trip, one thing’s clear: anticipation is at an all-time high, and the dream of seeing BTS together again feels closer than ever.

Disney breaks silence on Knock-Off delay amid Kim Soo Hyun scandal

Kim Soo Hyun’s upcoming series Knock-Off faces an uncertain future amid a growing controversy tied to his rumored dating scandal with late Kim Sae Ron. On May 2, promotional posters appeared on IMDb, sparking fresh speculation about the show’s release. However, Choi Yeon Woo, Head of Local Content at Walt Disney Korea, confirmed that the series’ release has been postponed after an internal review, with no further updates.

Rumors of financial penalties against Kim Soo Hyun remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, co-star Jo Bo Ah has distanced herself from the project and moved on to a new drama, Dear Hongrang. The ongoing legal disputes involving Kim Sae Ron’s family add more uncertainty. Fans remain unsure if Knock-Off will ever be released as the situation continues to unfold.

NewJeans’ Danielle collab with Emotional Oranges?

On May 21, American R&B duo Emotional Oranges addressed growing speculation about a possible collaboration with NewJeans’ Danielle. The rumors began after the duo posted a photo of Danielle in a studio chair on May 19. They captioned it with “Just give us some time, guys. It's coming,” along with orange and bunny emojis; symbols linked to Emotional Oranges and NewJeans.

This led fans to believe a collaboration was in the works, despite NewJeans currently being restricted from solo activities due to an ongoing legal battle with ADOR. However, the duo later clarified on social media that there’s no collaboration with Danielle, explaining, “I was just helping produce a song for Livvie,” referring to Danielle’s sister, Olivia Marsh. They apologized for the confusion and emphasized that misleading fans was never their intention. The original post has since been deleted.

Kim Sae Ron’s timeline of relationships disputed in new report

Kim Sae Ron’s past relationships have drawn renewed attention following a May 21 report by Money Today. The actress was reportedly dating a senior idol, referred to as Mr. A, from 2018. They broke up in 2019, reunited in 2022 during her DUI scandal, and parted ways again in early 2023. Insiders claim the pair remained in contact until late 2023, contradicting her family’s claims that she dated Kim Soo Hyun from 2015 to 2021.

Discrepancies in texts, photos, and timelines have raised doubts, especially as she was also linked to WOODZ in 2021–2022 and others in 2016 and 2019. Kim Soo Hyun’s agency earlier denied the Garosero's revealed texts, calling them fabricated, and demanded forensic verification. Photos allegedly proving their relationship also appear to be from after 2019. With no solid evidence submitted, the true timeline of Kim Sae Ron’s relationships remains unclear.

