BIGBANG’s Taeyang announces collab VIBE with Jimin of BTS: G-Dragon supports member

January just became one of our favourite months of this year as a new collaboration was announced. BIGBANG fame, member Taeyang revealed and confirmed his upcoming song with Jimin of BTS and the fans of the two cannot stay calm. Here are all the details we know so far. Taeyang X Jimin

On January 4, BIGBANG’s Taeyang released a new teaser photo on his social media accounts, announcing his upcoming release. To be called ‘VIBE’, the song will drop on January 13 at 2 PM KST (10:30 am IST). A collaboration between Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin, it is the first time that the members of the legendary groups are working together on a solo release. VIBE teaser poster The teaser poster shared by Taeyang opens up in a yellow light setting where the two icons stand exuding their ever present charisma. The BIGBANG member, slightly bent from his waist is clad in a sleeveless jacket with multiple accessories around his neck and hands. His newly debuted long blonde hair is slicked back and it is one of the finest avatars we have seen him in. BTS member Jimin stands just behind him, propped on foot. Jimin’s usual sensual presence is just as visible in this photo as he wears a shining leather jacket, loose black pants and chunky boots. The red and black theme is common on both the artists.

Possibly, one of the most shocking collaborations to ever happen in the history of K-pop, ‘VIBE’ marks the amalgamation of the long-riding skills honed by BIGBANG and its members within its fandom ever since their debut in 2006 and adds the massive influence of BTS and the septet’s individual talents since their debut in 2013 to bring forth a groundbreaking release that will definitely make for a drop being talked about for years to come. Taeyang’s change to THEBLACKLABEL BIGBANG member Taeyang recently announced his departure from his origin agency, YG Entertainment, with whom he trained and debuted. Taeyang decided to move to THEBLACKLABEL, the subsidiary agency of YG Entertainment and revealed that he will continue to be a part of BIGBANG’s future group activities. His move comes at a time when the renewal of contracts of the group’s members is being discussed and with Daesung also deciding to leave their parent company, now only the leader, G-Dragon remains. As soon as he shifted to his new agency, Taeyang revealed new profile photos which were also shared by him on his social media. He sported the same look as in the image for ‘VIBE’, making fans anticipate his upcoming release.

Taeyang teasing about VIBE It was in early December of 2022, that the reports about Taeyang working with BTS member Jimin first broke out. While many found it hard to believe their eyes, others celebrated this unforgettable collaboration that was seemingly in the works. At the time, YG Entertainment responded with no confirmation and only asked fans to stay excited about the soloist’s upcoming activities. Just as his agency change was announced, Taeyang took to his Instagram to share a couple of photos. Captioning them ‘#2023’, it was obvious that the singer was raising the hype meter for his release. However, there was another person in the photos whose back was to the camera. Netizens turned on their detective sides and were quick to figure out that it was none other than BTS’ Jimin thanks to his hairstyle and adorable hands. The single was as good as confirmed now. To add to that, BTS member J-Hope clicked a like on the photo, which further solidified the fans’ thoughts. G-Dragon’s support Always the one to hype up his fellow members, BIGBANG leader G-Dragon shared a story on his Instagram account with THEBLACKLABEL’s announcement of their new artist. He added a photo of himself and Taeyang to the mix, celebrating his fellow duo member’s new start.

Daesung’s letter On the other hand, member Daesung who decided to leave YG Entertainment is yet to confirm his new agency. He wrote a handwritten letter to the label that has been with him right from the start and through all the highs and lows of his career so far and shared the letter through a video on his YouTube channel. He also added that ‘BIGBANG is forever’, confirming his participation in the group.

Jimin of BTS This is not the first time that Jimin is collaborating with an artist outside of BTS. He has previously released a song, 'With You', with close friend Ha Sung Woon which was used as one of the OSTs for the K-drama 'Our Blues'. He has also previously released solo songs, including those in BTS albums as well as 'Promise' which was a gift for his fans. 'VIBE' drops on January 13 and we are so ready for it! Are you?

