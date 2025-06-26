TRP Report Week 24: Not Anupamaa or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but THIS show ranked 1st

The TRP report for week 24 is out, providing insights into audience preferences and showcasing the performances of their favorite shows. Typically, the top positions are dominated by dramas like Udne Ki Aasha, Anupamaa, or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, this week presented a surprising twist: a comedy show has claimed the top spot on the TRP chart. Yes, it's none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has successfully conquered the first rank.

Top 5 TV shows of this week

1- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television screens. It has been more than 15 years since the show has been entertaining audiences, and the content is purely family comedy.

Despite being on air for such a long period, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to take the first spot. Yes, this week, the sitcom took the first rank, beating dramas like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Dilip Joshi starrer has received 2.2 million ratings this week.

2- Anupamaa

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the second spot on the list has been taken by Anupamaa. The Rupali Ganguly starrer took the second spot on the TRP list. Thanks to its twists and turns, the show has secured an impressive 2.1 rating. Along with Rupali, the show also features Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is another one of the longest-running shows on screen. The daily soap bagged the third spot this week and got 2.0 ratings. Owing to its twists and turns, the show has been succeeding in entertaining the audience, and the good ratings are proof of it.

4- Udne Ki Aasha

After ruling the TRP charts for a few weeks now, Udne Ki Aasha has slipped to the fourth spot. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer has garnered love from the audience due to its relatable storyline. The show got a 1.9 rating.

5- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada starrer Advocate Anjali Awasthi is in the fifth place. This courtroom drama has been managing to rank in the top 5 due to its unique and solid content. The show is also set to take a leap. This week, the show got a 1.4 rating.

