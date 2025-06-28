Naga Chaitanya on spending weekends with wife Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘We take turns planning…’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the wedding knot on December 4, 2024. Following their marriage, the actors have been spotted making each other’s day and now, Chay reacted to how they spend weekends together.

Naga Chaitanya on spending weekends with Sobhita Dhulipala

In an interview with Man’s World, Naga Chaitanya revealed that if he and his wife, Sobhita, are in Hyderabad together, they would make it a point to share breakfast and dinner.

Advertisement

The actors consider Sundays to be a sacred day to spend together, unwinding and switching off from their work. On weekends, they make it essential to watch a movie, order takeout, or even go out for a walk.

Highlight how they share a unique dynamic, Chay said, “She's into reading, I'm into racing. But we're both creative people. We take turns planning holidays. One time it's her lead, the next time it's mine.”

Adding more about their weekends, Naga Chaitanya revealed how one day he decided to teach her driving on a racetrack. With no pedestrians and no pressure, Sobhita is said to have completely enjoyed her driving so much so that she didn’t want to stop.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala entered their married life in 2024. The actors who had been dating for a while decided to make it official with an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya’s professional front

Coming to Naga Chaitanya’s work front, the actor was last seen in a leading role in the film Thandel. The Telugu-language romantic action thriller featured the story of Raju, a brave fisherman who accidentally enters Pakistani waters.

The movie, which focuses on the man’s passion towards fishing and the love of his life, Sathya aka Bujji.

Thandel featured Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles with Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and many more in key parts.

The film was based on a real-life incident that happened to a fisherman from Srikakulam. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Moving ahead, the actor will next appear in the lead role for the tentatively titled NC24. The film is helmed by Virupaksha director Karthik Varma Dandu and will feature Chay as a treasure hunter.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Interview: Sitaare Zameen Par actor on wanting to cast Sivakarthikeyan first, ‘I felt like why am I not doing the movie'