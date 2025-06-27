Squid Game 3 stuns with surprise cameos from T.O.P, Jung Ho Yeon, Cate Blanchett and more: Check out full list

Disclaimer: This article contains Squid Game 3 spoilers.

Squid Game Season 3 has finally arrived, with Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun bringing the series to a dramatic close. By crafting an emotionally-rich narrative, the series left an indelible mark on viewers' hearts.

Furthermore, the inclusion of several cameos, including appearances by stars from previous seasons, enhanced the thrill of the series.

Squid Game 3: Cameos from T.O.P and other previous season stars

Squid Game 2's eliminated (killed) characters, Thanos (T.O.P) and Se Mi (Won Ji An), appear in a hallucination segment. The timid Park Min Su (David Lee) gets his hands on some of Thanos' drugs and ingests them to muster up the courage to continue playing the deadly games. As a reaction to that, his body starts to feel weird, and he experiences a sudden sense of euphoria.

Not being in his right mind, he hallucinates Thanos, his bully, and Se Mi, the only one who stayed by his side in the game show. He visualises the duo trying to drag him down to death with them.

Kang Sae Byeok (Jung Ho Yeon) from Squid Game Season 1 also makes a cameo in the third instalment. Song Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) imagines her stopping him from killing everybody to save Kim Jun Hee's (Jo Yu Ri) baby. The situation arises as Song Gi Hun is offered by the Front Man to stab the players to death, who want to kill the baby.

They want the newborn gone as it is now the new player 222, in place of its dead mother. Besides the Korean actors, the series also features a notable cameo from a prominent Hollywood figure.

Cate Blanchett's cameo in Squid Game Season 3 ending

In the final scene of Squid Game Season 3, Australian actress Cate Blanchett makes a surprise cameo appearance as a recruiter. Her role is similar to Gong Yoo's character from the first two seasons. She is seen playing ddakji with a man in an alleyway in Los Angeles when she makes eye contact with the Front Man, who watches her from a car.

The scene strongly suggests to the development of a potential American spin-off series.

