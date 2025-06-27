Sitaare Zameen Par 2nd Friday India Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer holds strong amidst new found competition; Nets steady Rs 6.25 crore on day 8

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh led Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna held steady on 2nd Friday at the India box office, adding a winning Rs 6-6.50 crore net. The numbers more or less match the first Thursday numbers and this indicates a strong hold, since there are new movies like Maa, Kannappa and F1 that have flooded the marketplace. For Sitaare Zameen Par to remain the most preferred movie option among the abovementioned films goes to show the support it is enjoying.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 6.25 crore Total Rs 93.75 crore net in 8 days

Sitaare Zameen Par Is All Set To Enter The Rs 100 Crore India Net Club

After the second Friday, Sitaare Zameen Par stands at Rs 93.75 crore and it will cross the Rs 100 crore mark tomorrow, that is its second Saturday. The expectation is that the movie will almost double itself on Saturday and then consolidate further on Sunday, for a Rs 30 crore range 2nd weekend. An under 50 percent weekend to weekend drop shall be a something that the makers will be very proud of.

Sitaare Zameen Par Is Likely To Face Stiff Competition In Theatres In The Next Week

It is competition next week that will be slightly challenging for Sitaare Zameen Par. While F1 will retain IMAX screens and premium multiplex screens, Maa, Jurassic World Rebirth and Metro... In Dino will also fight for screens. Sitaare Zameen Par, being a film targeting Metros, will feel the heat of the competition. Regardless, one would expect that the dramedy would have done substantial business in theatres by the start of the third weekend.

For the cost and scale of the film, Sitaare Zameen Par has done well for itself so far. Definitely, it isn't like the business one would expect from a quintessential Aamir Khan film. But, the film was written off by most before it released, and now it is going to challenge Housefull 5 and Raid 2's lifetime India net total.

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

