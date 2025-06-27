The Family Man Season 3 Promo: Everyone’s favorite spy Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee returns with another big mission

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man is back in action as the makers are here with season 3. Following the thrilling missions of Srikant Tiwari once again, Amazon Prime Video drops a new promo, making it an official announcement.

Sharing the update, the streaming platform penned, “The wait is over. New season. New mission. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, coming soon in 2025.”

Watch Manoj Bajpayee return as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man S3

