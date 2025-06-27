Aamir Khan Interview: Sitaare Zameen Par actor on wanting to cast Sivakarthikeyan first, ‘I felt like why am I not doing the movie'

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. As the movie is currently running successfully in theaters, the Bollywood superstar attended a Masterclass at Pinkvilla.

In his exclusive interaction with us, the actor revealed how he initially planned to serve just as a producer to the film and wanted to take Farhan Akhtar and Sivakarthikeyan in the lead roles.

Sivakarthikeyan and Farhan Akhtar were first choices for Sitaare Zameen Par

Talking in detail, Aamir Khan said, “When Laal Singh didn’t work out, I felt broken and wanted to take a break from acting. I told the film’s director, RS Prasanna, about it, who was disappointed by my decision but understanding as well.”

“Acknowledging my predicament as an actor, he agreed and asked me to continue as a producer. I agreed, and then we spoke to Farhan and Sivakarthikeyan. The film was initially being made as a bilingual in Hindi and Tamil,” the actor added.

Continuing his conversation, Khan revealed how he is always involved in the last draft of a screenplay, sitting with the writer and/or director. He detailed, “I was in the final stages with Prasanna and Divya (SZP writer), as we were discussing and correcting scenes, I felt like why am I not doing the movie.”

Following a week of discussion, Aamir confessed to Prasanna how he felt like doing the film himself, despite having locked Farhan and SK as the leads.

At that given moment, the director once again urged Aamir to take up the role as he was the character’s first choice. While reluctant to go back on his word with Akhtar and SK, the Bollywood superstar understood Prasanna’s plight as a director who waited 8 years to work with him.

This led Aamir to talk with his contemporaries and ultimately return to headline Sitaare Zameen Par.

Talking about the film, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy drama featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, focusing on the story of a suspended basketball coach.

After getting into an accident, the man is ordered by the court to serve community service. This leads him to help and train a team of players with disabilities in an upcoming tournament, ultimately changing his life too.

