War 2 new posters: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani bring fire, force, and fury to the spy saga

The highly anticipated sequel of the year, War 2, has been creating a buzz since its announcement, capturing the attention of fans across the globe. Since the unveiling of its gripping teaser, excitement for this upcoming spy saga has surged. The film features a powerhouse trio: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and the stunning Kiara Advani. Ahead of the film’s release, the filmmakers have just unveiled War 2's new posters, which are visually striking.

Advertisement

War 2 new posters out

On June 26, the makers of War 2 shared a series of captivating new posters that highlight the stars of the film—Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. Each poster is a visual feast, showcasing the unique characteristics of their respective roles. Hrithik’s fierce and determined expression hints at the intensity of his character, while Jr. NTR’s gaze is also intense.

Kiara Advani shines bright exuding strength and allure as she takes on a bold and fierce avatar. These posters give a glimpse into the thrilling world of this spy saga, leaving fans eagerly counting down the days until its release.

Here are War 2 new posters featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani

On May 20, the makers released the teaser for War 2. The highly anticipated sequel to War promises a cinematic experience with six electrifying action sequences. Viewers can look forward to intense hand-to-hand combat, breathtaking sword fights, thrilling mid-ocean adventures on boats, and high-speed car and bike chases. The teaser showcases the tension between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, with Hrithik playing the protagonist and Jr. NTR stepping into the shoes of the villain.

Advertisement

Watch War 2 teaser here-

Everything about War 2

Directed by the visionary Ayan Mukerji, War 2 serves as a captivating sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which featured the dynamic pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The original film was helmed by the talented Siddharth Anand.

In this sequel, Hrithik reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a skilled and resourceful RAW agent tasked with national defense. Joining him is the talented Jr. NTR, who takes on the role of the cunning main antagonist, promising an unforgettable clash between these powerful characters. Kiara Advani joins the cast as the female lead, bringing her charm and talent opposite Hrithik.

War 2 is an instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, unfolding across visually stunning landscapes in six diverse countries: Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India. Each location promises to enhance the film's grandeur with its unique settings and breathtaking visuals.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s WAR 2 set for global IMAX release on August 14