Palak Tiwari's father Raja Chaudhary comments on her alleged relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'Maturity hai hi nahi logon mein’

Palak Tiwari is among the young talents who have just started their bollywood journey. The actress often makes headlines for her rumored romantic relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Neither of them ever confirmed or denied the same. Meanwhile, Palak's father and actor Raja Chaudhary talked about her dating life and showed his unwillingness.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Raja Chaudhary spoke about his life, divorce from Shweta Tiwari (Palak Tiwari's mother), and a lot more. The actor, who predominantly worked in Bhojpuri cinema and in Hindi TV serials, was asked whether he is in touch with his daughter Palak. Responding to the same, the actor said, “Haan baat hoti hai, through Social media.”

Further, he mentioned that he keeps writing letters to her, but since she is making her career, she always says that she is too busy and doesn't even meet her mother.

Raja Chaudhary reacts to Palak Tiwari's dating rumors

Raja Chaudhary, then, conveyed his unwillingness regarding Palak’s dating rumors. He said, “Agar mujhe mauka mile samjhane ka toh main to yahi kahunga ki bhai inn chakkaro se door rahe aur apne career par focus kar, wohi ek cheez hai, ultimately tere kaam aane wali hai tere. (If I get a chance, I would say, stay away from these things and focus on your career, that is the only thing that will ultimately be useful to you.)”

He went on to add that, “30-35 saal se pahle relationship karna hi nahi chahiye, mujhe lagta hai sab immature rahte hai. Maturity hai hi nahi logon me bss bachpane me shadi kar lete hai log and that turns out to be a big blunder. Phir rote raho, koshte raho ek dusre ko.”

(One should not have a relationship before 30-35 years, I feel that everyone is immature. People do not have maturity, they just get married in childhood and that turns out to be a big blunder. Then keep crying, keep blaming each other.)

Palak Tiwari has lived with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, ever since their parents parted ways. Reportedly, Raja and Shweta were married in 1998. Nine years after marriage, Shweta filed for a divorce in 2007, which was eventually granted in 2012.

