Maa Day 1 India Box Office: Kajol's film springs a surprise; Nets Rs 4.25 crore amidst competition from F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par

Kajol led Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, has opened to a respectable Rs 4-4.50 crore at the Indian box office. This is a solid start for the film, especially considering the tough competition it faces. The holdover juggernaut Sitaare Zameen Par, the Hollywood biggie F1, and the new South Indian ensemble Kannappa are all craving for audience attention. Despite this, Maa has managed to carve out its space, and that’s no small feat.

Advertisement

Maa Opens To Rs 4.25 Crore Net On Day 1 In India; Good Start Amidst Stiff Competition

The film released across 1500 screens in India, which is a modest count. Many screens are sharing shows with other movies, limiting Maa’s showtimes. Yet, the Rs 4.25 crore opening is a pleasant surprise. The film’s connection to the Shaitaan universe has played a big role in drawing audiences. Without this link, the opening could have been lower. Fans of Shaitaan are curious to see how Maa fits into this supernatural world, and that curiosity has given the film a boost.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Maa Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4-4.50 crore Total Rs 4.25 crore net in 1 day

Maa Shall Have To Show Strong Growth Over The Weekend And Then Steady Itself Over The Weekdays

A Rs 4 crore start gives Maa a strong foundation to grow. If word-of-mouth is positive, the film could see a good jump over the weekend. The target now is to sustain this momentum. A healthy weekend performance could put Maa on the path to success. The film’s budget is on the higher side for a female-led project, which makes these early numbers crucial. However, Maa has secured strong non-theatrical deals, thanks to its Shaitaan connection. These deals provide a financial cushion, easing some of the pressure on box office performance.

Advertisement

Maa Is Aided By Ticket Booking Offers

One key factor in Maa’s day 1 collections is the Buy 2 Get 1 offer on BookMyShow. This deal has encouraged group bookings, thus boosting ticket sales. The offer has been a smart move, especially in a crowded market where audiences have multiple options. It’s helped Maa attract families and younger viewers, who are drawn to Kajol’s star power and the film’s intriguing premise.

All Eyes Are On How Maa Performs In The Days To Follow

If Maa maintains steady collections after a good first weekend of around Rs 17 crore, it could emerge as a success story. For now, Maa’s Rs 4.25 crore opening is a promising start. The stage is set for Kajol’s film to shine. You can watch Maa in theatres, now.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Maa.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Kajol reveals climax details of Maa: 'Ajay Devgn did shoot parts of action'