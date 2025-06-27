EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan confirms Andaz Apna Apna 2, says 'SRK, Salman and I want to do a film together'

Aamir Khan's recently released film Sitaare Zameen Par has been ruling the box office and receiving immense love from the audience. The movie has been receiving widespread praise across the nation for its storyline. Recently, Aamir Khan exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla in detail about his upcoming projects, his journey and more. Along with this, the actor made major announcements that are sure to excite fans. He confirmed that a sequel to his cult classic Andaz Apna Apna is in the works. He discussed the possibilities of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan on Andaz Apna Apna sequel

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan confirmed Andaz Apna Apna 2 when a fan asked. The actor stated, "As we speak, Raj Santoshi is working on a draft of the script. So if all goes well and turns out well, then we might get to see a sequel."

Watch Aamir Khan's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Aamir Khan on collaborating with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

When Aamir Khan was asked whether he, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are collaborating for a movie, the actor announced, "What I can say at this point is the three of us are very keen to do a film together. The right material, the right script needs to come our way. If and when that comes, we will definitely do a film together. Let's hope. Fingers crossed."

Khan was further asked to pick a genre he wishes to do with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. Aamir asked the audience to share their thoughts, resulting in comedy. He then declared, "Comedy is the genre people would want us to do."

Advertisement

Besides these revelations, Aamir spoke in detail about his journey in the acting world, his films, personal life, upcoming projects and his recent blockbuster Sitaare Zameen Par.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. Along with Aamir, Genelia D'Souza plays the female protagonist here. The film boasts talented debutants like Aparna Purohit, Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharmaa, Rishi Shahani, Dolly Ahluwalia Tewari, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Naman Misra, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran, Aayush Bhanusali, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala. The movie was released on June 20.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's new ladylove's name is Gauri, has no connection to Bollywood; details inside