Jessie J Gets Honest About Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Battle and Surgery

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to cancer.

Jessie J has shared a positive health update with her fans, she is now cancer-free. The British singer revealed on Thursday, June 26, that her cancer is 'all gone' following recent surgery. The Price Tag singer announced on her Instagram story, where she posted a list of 'pros' from her current experience, including the simple but powerful message: “Cancer has all gone.”

She added a fingers-crossed emoji next to the update and even joked, “My n*pple is where it used to be.”

From diagnosis to recovery: Jessie J’s cancer battle

Jessie J first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April and decided to be open about her journey from the start. On June 3, she shared the news publicly on Instagram, saying she wanted to talk about it not just for herself, but also for others.

“One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough,” she said. “I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories.”

Despite the diagnosis, Jessie performed at the Capital Summertime Ball in Wembley, U.K. on June 15, her final show before undergoing surgery.

Here’s what Jessie J said about her health and recovery

Jessie J underwent a mastectomy and breast reconstruction earlier this month. In her Instagram story, she listed several things she was grateful for post-surgery: “I can watch Love Island with no guilt. I am getting to rest and talk to friends more than ever.”

She also praised her support system, writing, “My mom lives with us. Sky just being Sky. Chanan making me feel safe and the messages are 10/10.” Jessie shares her two-year-old son, Sky, with boyfriend and basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Jessie J health update: The cons she’s still facing

While celebrating being cancer-free, Jessie didn’t shy away from sharing the difficult moments. Her 'cons' list included the fear that the cancer might not be fully gone, the pain and discomfort during sleep, and not being able to be the mother she is used to being. She also added a more humorous complaint about post-surgery constipation, saying, “I just wanna pooooooo.”

Jessie posted videos from her hospital stay, in one clip, her partner kissed her forehead as she rested in bed. In another, Jessie was seen crying and saying, “I’m so sore,” while touching her right breast.

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours,” she wrote. “I am home now, to rest and wait for my results. Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this.”

