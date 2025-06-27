Here's How Katy Perry is Coping After Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry is keeping things light and joyful following her recent breakup from Orlando Bloom. The singer took to Instagram on Friday, June 27, to share a cheerful photo update from her Lifetimes Tour stop in Australia. In the post, Perry included pictures of herself enjoying time on Western Australia’s Rottnest Island and wrote, “Mood: Quokka,” referencing the friendly marsupials native to the area.

Her latest update comes just days after US Weekly reported that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially called off their engagement after nearly a decade. Despite the personal change, Perry’s post seems to reflect a calm and playful state of mind.

Inside Katy Perry’s Instagram post featuring daughter Daisy

In the Instagram carousel, Perry appeared relaxed and happy. She posed next to a quokka, cycled along scenic trails, and picked up a quokka-themed chocolate treat from a local grocery store. The highlight for fans, however, was a rare photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Bloom.

In the picture, Daisy is seen helping steer a boat during a yacht trip, dressed in a persimmon-colored cardigan and striped pants. Perry stayed behind the camera for that moment, but the shared image gave followers a sweet glimpse into her experience of motherhood post-split.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are co-parenting peacefully

Although the couple has separated, their focus remains on their daughter. A second insider told US, “They are still very much in touch and coparenting Daisy together. Orlando brought Daisy to meet Katy on tour before heading to the Bezos’ wedding. It’s not messy between them. They aren’t making drastic changes for Daisy’s sake.”

Perry and Bloom have agreed to prioritize stability and consistency for their children. Bloom also shares son Flynn, 14, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry has previously spoken about her relationship journey with Bloom. On the Call Her Daddy podcast in September 2024, she shared, “We weren’t really in it from day one. He was, in a way, because he had just done a time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond.’”

