Vicky Kaushal talks about his rapport with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and working on Love & War: 'They are outstanding but...'

Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, titled Love and War, has been one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. The collaboration of these powerhouses has left fans eagerly anticipating the release. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is currently being made.

Recently, while speaking with Kareena Kapoor, Vicky mentioned collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the second time. He even praised the celebrity couple and discussed his rapport with them.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal comments on Love and War co-stars

On The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal discussed family, work, upcoming projects, stardom, their respective married lives, and more. During this conversation, Vicky and Kareena spoke about the former's much-anticipated project, Love and War. The actor took a moment to praise his co-stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Vicky Kaushal said, "They are outstanding, but more than that, what I love about Ranbir and Alia is that they are amazing human beings. I have worked with them on Sanju and Raazi, and it's the second time working with both of them. That's what makes it fun and easy."

He further spoke about his working experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War and said, "He is like a child who is curious about everything. Who is wanting to go deeper and explore more with the actor, material, camera, set, and everything. He is always like what more can I do, in what other ways can I make it magical, new, cinematic. For me, it's such a learning experience to just see him and be there."

Advertisement

When Vicky spoke about SLB, Kareena Kapoor also discussed her bond with the filmmaker, mentioning that it is like a 'love and war' equation.

About Love and War

Love and War marks Bhansali's return to grand love stories and reunites him with Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he previously collaborated on Saawariya. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as well, Love & War promises audiences an extravagant romantic saga that explores themes of conflict, both emotional and literal. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love and War is slated to hit the screens during Eid 2026.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal makes candid comment on marrying Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses on size zero diet