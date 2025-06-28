Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding Guests: Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio with GF Vittoria Ceretti Dress Chic For Nuptials, PICS

With a net worth of over USD 220 billion and rising, Jeff Bezos knows how to throw a party. So when it comes to his wedding, we expect nothing less from the businessman who is all set to exchange vows with his lady love on June 27. A lavish affair in Venice, here’s who we spotted taking a water taxi to the grand venue, dressed in style, including the Kardashian-Jenners, Bill Gates, alongside the bride and the groom.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding Guests

Following a welcome party that was said to have been washed out by a thunderstorm, the invitees of what is one of the most anticipated nuptials of the year are out and about for the second day. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to be married on this day, and their friends and associates stepped out to support them for a new start.

It is known that Bill Gates would be one of the many attendees, including US footballer Tom Brady, Sam Altman, Usher with wife Jennifer Goicoechea, Oprah Winfrey, singer Ellie Gounglding, model Brooks Nader, Queen Rania Al-Yasin of Jordan, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, and more, who were also spotted. Actor Orlando Bloom is all set to make a solo appearance after his recent split from Katy Perry, and was spotted getting cozy with a mysterious woman previously.

First and foremost, the bride and the groom were spotted leaving to go to the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on the boats. They were snapped waving to tourists, locals, fellow guests, paparazzi, and other onlookers while on their way to get married.

The couple’s friends followed suit with Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti making another loved-up appearance. The Wolf of the Wall Street actor sought to keep it low-key once again, shying away from the cameras with a black cap covering his face. However, his tailored suit and lady love in arm could not be missed as she dressed to the nines for the event.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, acquaintances of the couple, were snapped making their way to the venue after reported issues the previous day. The daughter of Donald Trump and her husband made a beeline for stepping into the vehicle to drive off to the spot of the wedding.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were seen enjoying themselves, waving to the lenses and snapping away selfies on their phones. Dripping in high-end clothing and jewellery, the two sisters added the glitz to the function.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were not ones to back down either as the sisters put their most fashionable feet forward. Very on brand witn their styles they chatted away while being ferried to the wedding location.

