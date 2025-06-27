SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, TXT’s Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu and Taehyun channel boyish charm in Dior outfits, PICS

The 2025 Menswear Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and K-pop stars could not be left behind. June 27 saw luxury menswear brand Dior open up its doors for some fun and adaptive clothing, with Korean stars from the groups SEVENTEEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER marking their attendance. Dressed in business casual fits, they graced the event, which also saw attendance from the likes of industry biggies like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Josh O’Connor, Li Yunrui, Pharrell Williams, Mia Goth, and Daniel Craig.

Mingyu’s look for the 2025 Paris Fashion Week

Framing his 188 cm (6’2”) frame in a monochromatic look, the SEVENTEEN member slipped into a white shirt and white shorts combo accentuated by a stunning brown belt. His footwear matched his fit, as the singer exchanged flirty gazes with fans on the way in. Lightly tousled brown hair resting comfortably on top of his head, Mingyu seems to have taken the theme to heart with a laid-back appearance.

TXT attends Dior’s 2025 Paris show

4th Generation IT boy group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, showcased a large spectrum of accessorised looks with bags and jackets adding more drama to their serious expressions on the carpet. Multiple pops of colors could be noted in their fits as the group seems to have assembled with business in mind. Youngest star of the team, Huening Kai, was nowhere to be seen as he was previously noted taking on another overseas event instead of this, carrying on his team’s name far and wide.

The members were spotted exchanging chatter with 007 himself, opening up to Daniel Craig about their upcoming album and overall being an adorable bunch at the gig. This year’s looks from the ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection were right on brand and very acceptable, and we’re expecting to see them around the blocks soon!

