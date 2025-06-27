Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh removed from Sunny Deol's film amid boycott pressure?

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role is making the headlines ever since the ambitious project was announced with a star-studded cast. However, in a twist of fate, it looks like Diljit Dosanjh might no longer be a part of the movie.

Diljit Dosanjh ousted from Sunny Deol’s Border 2?

According to India Today’s report, the actor-singer was dropped from the film. The decision, however, is said to be made collectively by the makers and the rest of the actors.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially boycotted the actor owing to controversial reasons related to his other film.

While an official confirmation from the makers is still pending, Diljit was working on the upcoming movie at the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The FWICE recently penned a letter regarding the singer and notified Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the actor-singer getting boycotted.

The letter was written in hopes of the ministry withdrawing permission for the movie’s shoot at NDA.

Earlier, at Pinkvilla, we exclusively reported that Diljit was supposed to join the shoot on June 10. Reports indicate that actor Ammy Virk might replace the Chamkila star.

More about Border 2

Border 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. The first installment was an epic war film set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Based on the events of the Battle of Longewala, the film was directed by JP Dutta.

With Sunny Deol headlining the movie, it featured an ensemble cast of actors like Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar in leading roles.

Apart from them, Border also had Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and more in supporting roles.

Coming to Border 2, the sequel movie will once again have Sunny Deol in the lead with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Kapil Sharma, and more actors being part of it.

The upcoming war film is directed by the Kesari fame Anurag Singh and is slated to release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day next year.

