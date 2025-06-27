Heart Pairing Final Couple Predictions: Will Jimin and Jeyeon get together? All the pairs who could be endgame

With 10 young men and women living together for a month, a trip to Italy, and Cupid aiming its arrows, love is surely in the air for the participants of Heart Pairing. The participants are all set to make their final choice this weekend. With multiple couples showing a promising outlook and the possibility of ending up together, we’re listing out the 3 pairs that have a strong love story, including fan favorite Jeyeon-Jimin couple.

Advertisement

Heart Pairing contestants and hosts

Here are the female participants on the show: Lee Je Yeon, Bae Chae Eun, Ju Han Eul, Moon Ji Won, and Kim Su Ah. Male participants include: Park Chang Hwan, Shin Woo Jae, Lee Chan Hyung, Ahn Ji Min, and Lee Sang Yoon. The hosts include Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Chung Ah, Choi Siwon, Mimi, and Professor Park Ji Sun.

Possible Heart Pairing Couples

Lee Je Yeon and Ahn Ji Min have been a love story in the making, with the two being paired up at the start in Italy, the latter’s hard attempts at winning her over, leaving almost no doubt that the two will end up together. A lot of misunderstandings piled up between the two, as other love interests, including Lee Sang Yoon, popped up. It was a hard road for the two, but as they confirmed their feelings for each other, viewers couldn’t be much happier.

Advertisement

Moon Ji Won and Shin Woo Jae have been very stable ever since they stumbled upon each other. After initially being interested in separate people, Park Chang Hwan for her, and Lee Je Yeon for him, they found their way like the perfect fit. They’re very low-key and enjoy each other’s company rather than having bigger demands.

Bae Chae Eun and Lee Chan Hyung had a chance meeting that turned into a happy progression over time. While one cannot be 100% sure that they will pick each other, we’d love to see them make it to the final line. They give off married couple vibes, with their similar interests and ability to adjust to each other at all times.

Park Chang Hwan and Kim Su Ah do not show promise with the lady’s clear indication in the last episode. If they do walk hand-in-hand after all, we’d be very surprised. Finally, Ju Han Eul and Lee Sang Yoon will end up as singles, according to us, despite many tries to find love. It has been an interesting and exciting first season of Heart Pairing.

Advertisement

Heart Pairing episode 16, the finale, will air on June 27, 2025, at 10:50 pm KST (7:20 pm IST) on KOCOWA.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook's Vietnam vacay details leaked, fans express concerns as flight attendant shares experience