Squid Game 3 episode titles: Lee Jung Jae fights with Keys and Knives in finale, Jo Yuri becomes highlight of Jump Rope game

Disclaimer: This article contains Squid Game 3 spoilers.

The season 3 of Squid Game concluded with an electrifying finale, weaving a narrative rich in emotional connections, mistrust, betrayal, and selfless acts. The series is a tearjerker, thanks to the actors' powerful and heart-wrenching performances. With its unpredictable plot twists taking center stage, Squid Game 3 leaves an indelible mark on viewers' hearts.

Here is a dive into the episodes of the final instalment of the series.

Squid Game 3 episode details

Squid Game 3, starring Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun in lead roles, includes 3 horrific games, and 2 episodes have been dedicated to each of them.

Episode 1, titled Keys and Knives, and episode 2, titled The Starry Night, include the classic Hide and Seek game. Everyone is familiar with this game, right? But since it's Squid Game, there ought to be a twist. The survivors from Season 2 are divided into two groups, determined by red and blue balls. One group receives knives and another receives keys.

The first two episodes revolve around whether the key-holders can escape a maze or get killed by those with knives, who escape instead.

Episode 3, titled 'It's Not Your Fault' and episode 4, titled '222', put the spotlight on Kim Jun Hee, the character of Jo Yuri. She is now a mom of a newborn and, to save her baby, is ready to go to any lengths. The contestants play the Jump Rope game, where they must cross a bridge set at a high altitude. To reach the other side, they must successfully dodge the rope, whose control lies with the motion-sensing dolls, Young Hee and Chul Su.

During that time, Lee Jung Jae's Song Gi Hun takes responsibility for safely transporting Jun Hee's baby to the other side; however, her fate remains uncertain.

Episode 5, titled 'Circle, triangle, square' and episode 6, titled 'Humans Are...', include the final game that gives a nod to the show's title – Sky Squid Game. The final two players standing face-to-face in this round are Song Gi Hun and Im Si Wan's Lee Myeong Gi. Both have two goals– to win the show and to keep Jun Hee's baby safe. However, with Lee Byung Hun's Front Man still present to wreak havoc, will a positive outcome be possible?

