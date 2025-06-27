Squid Game Season 3 Ending Explained: Is Lee Jung Jae the final winner of Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Netflix thriller?

Squid Game Season 3 has dropped its final installment. The cast includes Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan, Park Gyu Young, Wi Ha Joon, and more, presenting a promising lineup for the show’s final shot at global success.

With games like Hide and Seek, Jump Rope, and the Sky Squid Game set up for the finale rounds, the winning prize hanging in the air, and deadly threats awaiting at every corner, the Hwang Dong Hyuk creation provided a rich experience for viewers. There were many players, and the final winner was revealed as Player 222, not Lee Jung Jae.

Who is the new player 222, and why is it not Jo Yu Ri?

Some very predictable and other surprising twists awaited fans of the Korean thriller as they tuned in to the 6 new episodes on June 27. With the death of some very important characters like Kang Dae Ho (Kang Ha Neul) and Cho Hyun Ju (Park Sung Hoon) right in the first couple of episodes, the suspense was built on whether Jo Yu Ri would be able to survive as she battled a broken ankle and a newborn baby. Her player number, 222, was assumed to be killed off as she takes off from the platform at the end of the Jump Rope game.

However, wanting to enjoy the games even more, Lee Byung Hun wishes to transfer her player tag to the baby, officially entering it into the game.

How was Lee Jung Jae’s Seong Gi Hun eliminated from Squid Game?

The most satisfying end for the character of Seong Gi Hun came in the form of him choosing to save the baby, instead of letting it suffer with a father like Im Siwan’s Lee Myung Gi. After pushing him off the last circle stand of the Sky Squid Game round, he and the baby are revealed as the final winners.

However, he went off on a redemption arc, declaring himself a human, not a puppet to the games, and someone who can make their own decisions. Choosing to end the agony, he soon jumps off from the last step, making Kim Jun Hee and Lee Myung Gi’s unnamed baby the sole winner of 4.56 billion KRW.

In the end, Wi Ha Joon’s Hwang Jun Ho successfully finds the island where the games are held, but the location is blown up and burned to ashes. Park Gyu Young and Lee Jin Wook’s characters find their own escape, continuing to live a normal life.

The winning prize for the baby is gifted to Hwang Jun Ho by Hwang In Ho (Lee Byung Hun) in a card, who is shocked at the amount. Seong Gi Hun’s daughter is visited by The Front Man himself and given the rest of her father’s money.

Does Squid Game end with season 3?

The Netflix show has come to an end with the series finale airing on June 27; however, the horrendous story continues as Hwang In Ho spots Cate Blanchett taking over the role of The Salesman, taking over Gong Yoo’s job after his passing.

