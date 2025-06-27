Did BTS' V make a cameo in Squid Game 3? Know truth behind pink guard outfit hinting at his acting comeback in Lee Jung Jae starrer

For months, and even years, the idea of BTS’ V appearing in Squid Game has sent the internet into a frenzy. As Netflix prepared to drop the highly anticipated third and final season of the survival thriller, the rumor mill once again kicked into high gear. And no name was mentioned more often than Kim Taehyung aka V.

With the official premiere now here, fans were left disappointed as the final episodes did not feature the K-pop star. This came despite waves of speculation and fan-generated clues that suggested otherwise.

Clues, theories, and a viral cosplay

The rumors surrounding V’s possible cameo aren’t new. Back in 2022, he went viral for his Squid Game-inspired look during a BTS concert. Dressed in the now-iconic pink tracksuit, V’s cosplay immediately ignited theories that he could somehow be connected to the series' future.

Those theories only grew stronger when the Squid Game cast was later asked in interviews whether V would appear in upcoming seasons. The cast neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, fueling fan excitement even more. With no official statement to debunk the theory, fans were left to connect the dots themselves.

As Netflix teased season three as the final chapter in the Squid Game saga, fans became more certain than ever that “Actor V” would make his much-awaited return to the screen. Online forums buzzed with discussions dissecting every trailer, cast teaser, and behind-the-scenes clue for any sign of the idol.

Search trends and hype skyrocket hours before premiere

In the hours leading up to the season three premiere on June 27, the excitement reached its peak. Online searches for BTS V surged dramatically. Fans were also sharing theories, timelines and side-by-side comparisons that linked him to previous seasons.

Some posts claimed to have spotted V in teaser footage, while others insisted there were hidden hints scattered across promotional content. From Reddit threads to Korean forums, the belief that he was part of the show became a widespread expectation.

Release day brings reality check

However, when the final season officially premiered today, fans were hit with the truth. V does not appear in Squid Game 3, not even in a cameo. Viewers who had eagerly waited for a surprise entrance were left feeling duped. Many jokingly said they had been “clowned” by their own expectations.

Social media quickly filled with posts expressing both disappointment and reluctant amusement. Though some fans admit they got carried away, many are still hopeful that V might one day return to acting. Even if it’s not in the blood-soaked world of Squid Game, they believe his comeback is only a matter of time.

Having previously showcased his talent in Hwarang, fans are still holding out hope that the idol will take on a major drama or film role soon.

