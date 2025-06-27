Alia Bhatt pays an ode to 'living legend' Rekha after watching Umrao Jaan, see heartfelt POST for 'ReMaa'

Legendary star Rekha's stardom and aura remain unmatched! Years have passed, but the actress was and is one of the celebrated stars of Indian cinema, owing to her contributions. One of her most iconic films, Umrao Jaan, is now rereleased in theaters, allowing a new generation to experience real art on screen.

On June 26, a grand screening of the film was held, which was graced by several celebs, including Alia Bhatt. Alia has now paid her tribute to Rekha in a sweet post.

Alia Bhatt pays tribute to Rekha

On June 27, Alia Bhatt shared several photos from the screening of Umrao Jaan. In this post, she paid an ode to the veteran actor, Rekha. She dropped a candid snap with the star and penned a sweet note for her.

Alia wrote, "An ode to a living legend… there never, was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa." In this picture, Rekha is all smiles as she poses beside Alia.

Here's Alia Bhatt's PICS with Rekha

Alia wowed everyone at the gala event by wearing a stunning sheer purple saree. Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, she once again proved to be a fashionista with her traditional outfit.

To complete her look, the Brahmastra actress paired the gorgeous saree with statement earrings, a matching clutch, and adorned her style with a black bindi.

About Umrao Jaan's screening

Umrao Jaan was originally released on January 2, 1981. Helmed by Muzaffar Ali, the movie featured Rekha in the lead role. After several years, the film was re-released in theatres on June 27.

At the grand screening night, several celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Asha Bhosle, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Hema Malini, and more, marked their presence to celebrate superstar Rekha's legacy.

About Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Jigra, has numerous projects in her pipeline. She is currently filming her upcoming spy thriller Alpha, alongside Sharvari. In this film, the actress is said to have a special dance number. Additionally, Alia will also be featured in Love and War.

Helmed by the respected filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actress will play the female protagonist in this movie. Along with Alia, Love and War also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens during Eid 2026.

