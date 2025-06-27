Maa Twitter Review: Netizens have mixed reactions to Kajol-led horror mythological thriller

Kajol's much-anticipated supernatural thriller has finally arrived in theaters. The excitement surrounding its release has been in the air for a long time. Today, on June 27, netizens flooded social media with their unfiltered opinions about Maa. Many viewers expressed their thoughts.

Netizens review Kajol starrer Maa

Numerous fans praised the film's rich storyline, impressive visual effects that brought the supernatural elements to life, and Kajol's powerful performance, which skillfully captured the emotional turmoil of her character.

However, despite the widespread praise, a segment of the audience voiced their disappointment, indicating that while the film's ambitious plot was intriguing, it may not have fully resonated with everyone.

One fan wrote, "Kajol's Maa is a heart-touching tale of a mother's unconditional love and sacrifice. Packed with emotion, strong acting, and relatable moments, it's a moving tribute to motherhood. A must-watch!"

Whereas one fan commented, "#MaaTheFilm #maa one word review .. UNBEARABLE left cinema hall in 30 min. Is this a joke."

See netizens' reaction here-

About Maa

In Maa, Kajol plays a fiercely protective mother who uncovers and taps into extraordinary supernatural powers to shield her daughter from an array of dark and sinister threats. This narrative explores not only the lengths a mother will go to for her child but also the uncharted territory of supernatural forces at play.

Directed by Vishal Revanti Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, Maa stars Kajol, Ronit Boseroy, Indraneil Sen Gupta, Jitin Gulati, and a few more in pivotal roles. Maa was released in theatres on June 27.

