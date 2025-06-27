MAA Ending Explained: Who is the real villain in Kajol's supernatural drama and does post-credit scene hint at Shaitaan 2?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

MAA, starring Kajol in the lead, is now running in cinemas. The Vishal Furia-directed movie blends horror with mythology, exploring the ultimate battle between Goddess Kali and the demon Raktabeej. Although the climax of MAA follows the typical ending of triumph over evil, the way it is shot and presented makes it a chilling experience for the audience. Still, if you are confused about the climax and couldn't understand how the last act unfolded and whether it is connected to Shaitaan 2, then keep scrolling further.

Maa movie ending explained: Who is the real villain?

The climax of Maa shows Ambika (played by Kajol) trying to return to Kolkata from her village with her daughter Shweta, after a demon attempts to abduct her. However, she couldn't succeed as the evil forces attacked her and threw her out of the car, resulting in Shweta getting abducted. Furthermore, Ambika found herself in a hut belonging to an old woman, who was regarded as a witch with a 40-year-old history.

The old woman further narrates a story to Ambika and tells her how she was ostracized. She also revealed the man behind all conspiracies and evil practices in the village and he is none other than Joy Dada (played by Ronit Roy).

The old woman revealed that it was Joy who sacrificed the baby to the demon and then r*ped her. He was the one who influenced people to believe that the woman was a witch, as she was against sacrificing the girl child when she performed Kali Puja.

Meanwhile, cops confront Joy Dada (demon), who admitted to murdering Shuvankar (Ambika's husband) and his own father to make sure Ambika and Shweta return to the village, so that he can fulfil his sinister intent of impregnating Shweta's womb. Joy Dada mentioned that he was confronted by the demon Raktabeej who had asked him to bring the next girl child of his family when she hits puberty so that he can put Raktabeej inside her.

How does Ambika fight the demon? Did Shweta get impregnated?

At her ancestral home, Ambika performs the Kali Puja and takes the blessings of the divine power to triumph over evil. She further heads towards the haunted forest only to be killed brutally by the demon. Thankfully, she is reborn with divine powers of Maa Kali and achieves a victory over evil by taking out his heart.

Meanwhile, Ambika's daughter Shweta gets impregnated by the devil, which forces Ambika to sacrifice her own daughter for the sake of the people. When she was about to behead her daughter, all the souls of earlier sacrificed girl children appeared. Meanwhile, the old woman stops Ambika and reveals that the prophecies of Maa Kali were misinterpreted, and the Goddess has reversed the Demon’s raktabeej from Shweta’s womb.

Does the post-credit scene of Maa hint at Shaitaan 2?

In the post-credit scene, a man wearing a hoodie (played by R Madhavan) enters the haunted forest with the background song of Shaitaan. He then collects the ashes of the demon in one hand and turns himself into a demon.

Hinting at Shaitaan 2, Madhavan's character Vanaraj says, “Tum insaano ki sbse badi bewakoofi pta hai kya hai? Tumhe lagta hai tumne bure ko maar kar burai ko maar diya, mujhe maar diya. Lekin jab tak iss Brahmand me insan zinda rahega, tab tak uske andar ka Shaitaan zinda rahega.” Vanraj laughs and the credits start rolling.

