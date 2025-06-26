Throwback video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s epic 2017 wedding reception dance-off

In December 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pulled off the most talked-about celebrity wedding of the decade. After their small ceremony in Tuscany, they came home and threw two blowout receptions: one in Delhi, other in Mumbai.

From high-energy dancing to surprise performances and a guest list full of stars, these parties were anything but ordinary. Years later, fans still can’t get enough of the photos, the outfits, and the over-the-top fun.

Advertisement

Bhangra, Gurdas Maan, and the bride with a money note

The Delhi reception had all the makings of a blockbuster Punjabi party. Held just days after their return from Italy, the event featured a live performance by none other than Gurdas Maan. But here's the twist: Maan didn’t even know he was performing for Virat and Anushka.

In an episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India, Maan revealed that the cricketer had planned it as a surprise. “Virat had called everyone, but even though he loves me, he hasn’t called me,” Maan recalled in Hindi.

He stated that “the organisers were specifically told not to tell Gurdas Maan;” he was only told he had an event in Delhi. At the reception, once he realized where he was, he jumped into the set — and Virat even whispered Punjabi lyrics into Anushka’s ear as he sang.

Meanwhile, the dance floor was in chaos in the best way. Anushka was also seen letting loose on the dance floor. Virat wasn’t far behind. He pulled his mother, Saroj Kohli, into a spontaneous Bhangra session that had guests cheering and phones filming. That clip? Viral within hours.

Advertisement

Who attended the Mumbai bash? From Ranbir and Rahman to Big B

If Delhi was for family, Mumbai was made for the cameras. As per the Republic, the reception was hosted at the St. Regis Hotel on December 26, and had every A-lister imaginable. Photos show the newlyweds posing with the Bachchans, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, AR Rahman, and the late Sridevi.

Anushka wore a golden Sabyasachi lehenga, finished with traditional red bangles. Virat looked sharp in Raghavendra Rathore. The reception’s ambiance was almost like a pure red carpet event. According to the mentioned publication, Amitabh Bachchan even bowed to Anushka in a gesture of congratulations in a photo that still does the rounds online.

Today, the couple has two kids, a global brand presence, and a fan base that grows by the minute. But for many, nothing tops the joy, chaos, and star power of those unforgettable December 2017 receptions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: In Pics: 15 years of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's magical friendship on and off cricket pitch