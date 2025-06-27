The Traitors Finale: When and where to watch Karan Johar-hosted reality show's last episode, finalists and more

The Traitors, led by Karan Johar, has undoubtedly kept audiences glued to their screens with its whirlwind of emotions. From shocking plot twists and intense backstabbing to heated arguments and intricate alliances, this series has emerged as one of the most beloved reality shows in recent times.

Now, after a run of 9 episodes that have left fans in surprise, the much-anticipated grand finale of Season 1 approaches.

Advertisement

When and where to watch The Traitors' grand finale episode?

The Traitors episodes are released every Thursday at 8 PM. The viewers are eagerly counting down to the release of the thrilling 10th episode—the grand finale! The grand finale episode will be available to watch on Thursday, July 3, 2025, on Prime Video at 8:00 PM.

Fans can expect a rollercoaster of revelations, as shocking twists, unexpected evictions, and the dramatic unveiling of the traitor will all unfold in this final showdown.

Watch The Traitors official promo here-

Who are the evicted contestants of The Traitors Season 1?

The Traitors Season 1 kicked off with a robust lineup of 20 celebrity contestants hailing from diverse backgrounds, including social media influencers, YouTubers, actors, models, and other prominent figures. Throughout this gripping competition, several contestants have faced the axe.

The evicted contestants of The Traitors Season 1 are: Sahil Salathia, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Karan Kundrra, Mukesh Chhabra, Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Raftaar, Janvee Gaurr, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, and Jannat Zubair.

Advertisement

Who are the finalists of The Traitors Season 1?

As we approach the grand climax, the surviving finalists who have bravely navigated all 9 episodes are:

Harsh Gujral

Apoorva Mukhija

Jasmine Bhasin,

Nikita Luther

Purav Jha

Uorfi Javed

Sudhanshu Pandey

However, the tension mounts as either Harsh Gujral or Apoorva Mukhija is slated to face eviction before the finale task. The previous episode concluded on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eager to see what unfolds next. Uorfi was on the verge of announcing the last name in the circle of shak when the episode abruptly ended, leaving fans in suspense. Currently, Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha are the traitors in the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: The Traitors Episode 1: Jannat Zubair, Apoorva Mukhija in SHOCK after Uorfi Javed makes revelation about her love life