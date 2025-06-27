Box Office: F1 takes a promising start domestically on preview Thursday; Crushes India predictions but gets subdued response in China

Brad Pitt led F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski is buzzing, thanks to terrific reviews all across the board. The movie has started strong at the domestic box office by amassing little over USD 10 million from Thursday previews, which also includes paid fan screenings. This has set the movie up beautifully for a USD 55-65 million weekend. With very positive reception, we can expect the racing film to leg to USD 200 million, despite some stiff rivals in the form of Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman in the coming weeks.

F1 Takes A Solid Start In North America; Movie Crushes Predictions In India But Not In China

Internationally, the opening of F1 has been a mixed bag. In India, F1 has taken among the best starts for a non-IP Hollywood movie in India. As per early estimates, the movie's numbers are over Rs 5 crore net. It may even be Rs 6 crore but that shall be known by tomorrow when the final numbers come from all chains. This is an impressive number given the fact that the movie is sharing screenspace with big Indian movies - Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and Kannappa. A weekend of Rs 20 crore net is on the cards and a Final Destination: Bloodlines like trend should propel this Brad Pitt movie to over Rs 60 crore net.

In China, F1 has only grossed USD 2.6 million in two days. USD 900k came on Thursday while USD 1.7 million has come on Friday. The weekend of the movie looks to be around USD 7 million, strictly based on its positive reception. It is the third most preferred movie option of the weekend, below Detective Conan 28 and She's Got No Name.

F1 Is A Pricey Movie And Needs Around USD 500 Million To Breakeven Theatrically

Made at a production budget of over USD 200 million, the racing movie needs USD 500 million atleast for a theatrical breakeven. There's a lot of work required to get to this number but with the start, the movie may just fancy getting to that number. It is already projected to be Apple TV's biggest weekend opener, so that's a good note to open with.

