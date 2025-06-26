The Traitors: Anshula Kapoor to Jannat Zubair, 5 contestants who got evicted before the grand finale episode

The Traitors, led by Karan Johar, has captivated the audience from the very beginning. With unexpected twists, backstabbing, and shocking evictions, this 10-episode series is a must-watch. Tonight (June 26), the 7th, 8th and 9th episodes were released. In the three episodes, five major contestants were evicted, leaving the remaining participants in shock. As the grand finale is scheduled to take place next week, let's take a look at the 5 contestants whose journey came to an end.

List of The Traitors evicted contestants

Janvee Gaurr - Episode 7 began with contestants gathering in the breakfast area one by one. As they waited for everyone to arrive, Harsh Gujral and Janvee Gaurr found themselves in the bottom two. Many predicted that Harsh would be evicted, but when the results were announced, it was Janvee who got eliminated. Elnaaz Norouzi and Purab Jha decided to eliminate her.

Elnaaz Norouzi - This eviction was discussed among the contestants. During a task, Uorfi Javed and Elnaaz clashed, leading Uorfi to question whether Elnaaz was the Traitor. Several contestants, including Jannat Zubair and Jasmine Bhasin, also expressed doubts about Elnaaz. In the circle of shak (doubt), both Elnaaz and Purab were suspected of being Traitors. Ultimately, Elnaaz received numerous votes, resulting in her exit from the show. Before leaving, she confessed to being a Traitor.

Sufi Motiwala - Following Elnaaz's eviction, Purab was left as the sole Traitor. He was tasked with secretly choosing the contestant he wanted to evict during the celebration. Purab opted to eliminate Sufi. However, when Sufi arrived for breakfast the next morning, everyone was taken aback. Karan Johar announced that a contestant was evicted by the Traitor during the celebration. A task was conducted to inform the contestants who got evicted last night. Karan stated that the contestant evicted would be eliminated during this task. Sufi's journey on the show came to an end, leaving everyone heartbroken.

Anshula Kapoor - Amid the doubt, Harsh Gujral and Uorfi Javed were suspected of being the Traitors after Sufi’s eviction. Jasmine also named Apoorva Mukhija as a suspect. However, the majority of votes fell against Anshula, leading to her elimination from the show.

Jannat Zubair- Harsh Gujral, who had been selected as the new Traitor by Purab Jha, played a role in evicting Jannat. Together, Harsh and Purab decided to vote Jannat out, particularly after she became certain of Harsh’s recruitment as the new Traitor. Consequently, Jannat was eliminated.

About The Traitors Finale

The Traitors' grand finale episode will premiere on July 3 at 8 PM. The contestants who are a part of the finale are Harsh Gujral, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmine Bhasin, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Uorfi Javed and Sudhanshu Pandey. One among them will be evicted before the grand finale round.

